Raider baseball goes 1-1-1 over the weekend

Coffee County baseball played three tournament games over the weekend, going 1-1-1.

Raiders 11, Portland 1

Senior Beau Murray tossed 5 innings of 4 hit ball, striking out 4 and allowing just 1 earned runs to set the tone for the Raiders in an 11-1 win over Portland.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders pounded out 9 hits at the plate, including the first career home run for Brady Daugherty. The Raiders also took advantage of 4 Portland errors.

Nate Rutledge, Colter Neel, Blake Hillis and Daugherty all had 2 hits in the win. Rutledge and Neel each knocked in a pair.

Red Raiders 4, Friendship Christian 6

Only 4 of Friendship Christian’s runs were earned thanks to 4 Red Raider errors in a 6-4 loss for CHS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nate Rutledge started and worked 3 innings of 1 hit ball while allowing 0 earned runs before giving way to relievers Trey Turner and Matt Moore.

Trevor Jesse had 3 of Coffee County’s 8 hits. He also knocked in one and had a run scored. Trey Turner doubled and Cole Pippenger tripled at the plate.

Coffee County 7, Hendersonville 7

Ties are rare in baseball. But a tournament time limit forced one Saturday with the Raiders and Commandos of Hendersonville tying 7-7.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hendersonville scored 4 in the bottom of the sixth inning to spoil a win for the Raiders.

Isaiah Deadman worked the first 4.2 innings for the Raiders and was solid, allowing 1 earned run on 5 hits and two strikeouts.

Nate Rutledge and Colter Neel each knocked in a pair for the Raiders.

Coffee County travels to Shelbyville for a 6:30 p.m. start Monday and will host the Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.