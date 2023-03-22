Raider baseball gets big 6th inning to complete sweep of Franklin County

The Rebels made a series of defensive miscues in the sixth inning Tuesday.

The Red Raiders were right there to take advantage of them.

With the game tied 2-2, Franklin County made 3 errors in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Coffee County to send 3 runs across the plate and hang on for a 5-3 district win and a series sweep of the Rebels.

The scoring started when Nate Rutledge reached first on an error with one out and was followed by a Carter McKenzie single. A balk put runners on second and third with two outs and Colter Neel’s ground ball went through the legs of another infielder to score one.

Jayden Fellers laid down a two-out bunt that would have ended the inning but was thrown into right field sending two runners across the plate and giving the Raiders a 5-2 lead.

The Rebels got the go ahead run to the plate in the top of the seventh thanks to a walk and a dropped third strike that would have ended the game. But Timothy Henderson closed the door when he got Casen Gilliam to fly out to Fellers in right-center.

Henderson earned the win in relief, striking out 5 and allowing 1 hit over 2 innings. He did walk 2 and hit 1.

Red Raider starter Jacob Holder settled for a no decision. He struck out 7 over 5 innings of work and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits.

Franklin County scattered runs in the third and fifth innings. A Raider error aided the run in the third and Gus Gardner ripped an RBI double in the fifth to score Austin Roberts for Franklin County.

Coffee County scored 2 runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead at the time. Fellers walked and scored on an RBI triple by Moran, who later scored on an RBI single by Cole Pippenger.

Josiah Cullins was tagged for the loss for the Rebels. He allowed 5 runs on 5 hits and struck out 6 Raider batters.

Coffee County improves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in District 6-4A play with the win.