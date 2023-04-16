Raider baseball falls to Lincoln County Friday; final two weeks of district play start this week

Coffee County started fast – but then fizzled Friday afternoon in a 10-1 loss to Lincoln County in Fayetteville.

Aiden Robertson singled in Cole Pippenger (who had doubled) in the top of the first to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead. But the Falcons scored in every inning but the first and fourth – including a 4 run sixth to put the game out of reach.

Four different Raider pitchers shared time on the mound and the Falcons feasted on just about evveryone. Jayden Fellers was tagged with the loss – giving up a pair of earned runs over 2 innings, scattering 5 hits and striking out 1.

Aiden Robertson allowed 3 earned runs over 2 innings, Nate Rutledge gave up 2 earned runs over and inning and Carter McKenzie saw 2 earned runs come across in an inning of work.

The Falcons had 3 doubles and a triple in the win. Coffee County’s only extra base hit was Pippenger’s double.

The loss for Coffee County (10-6) was the Raiders’ 5th straight in non-district contests.

District 6-4A play has been far kinder to the Raiders, though. CHS is 7-1 overall in district play. The Raiders will host Warren County at 6 p.m. Monday and then travel to play the Pioneers at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Coffee County swept the Pioneers when the two teams met March 27-28. The regular season district schedule wraps up next week in a two-game series with Shelbyville.