Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raider baseball falls to Lincoln County Friday; final two weeks of district play start this week

Published

Jayden Fellers celebrates after scoring on an RBI triple hit by Caleb Moran Tuesday, March 21, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio

Coffee County started fast – but then fizzled Friday afternoon in a 10-1 loss to Lincoln County in Fayetteville.

Aiden Robertson singled in Cole Pippenger (who had doubled) in the top of the first to give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead. But the Falcons scored in every inning but the first and fourth – including a 4 run sixth to put the game out of reach.

Four different Raider pitchers shared time on the mound and the Falcons feasted on just about evveryone. Jayden Fellers was tagged with the loss – giving up a pair of earned runs over 2 innings, scattering 5 hits and striking out 1.

Aiden Robertson allowed 3 earned runs over 2 innings, Nate Rutledge gave up 2 earned runs over and inning and Carter McKenzie saw 2 earned runs come across in an inning of work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Falcons had 3 doubles and a triple in the win. Coffee County’s only extra base hit was Pippenger’s double.

The loss for Coffee County (10-6) was the Raiders’ 5th straight in non-district contests.

District 6-4A play has been far kinder to the Raiders, though. CHS is 7-1 overall in district play. The Raiders will host Warren County at 6 p.m. Monday and then travel to play the Pioneers at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Coffee County swept the Pioneers when the two teams met March 27-28. The regular season district schedule wraps up next week in a two-game series with Shelbyville.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023