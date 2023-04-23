Raider baseball drops final 2 in Hansert tournament; final district series this week

Coffee County put some runs on the board Saturday against Central Magnet of Murfreesboro, but some errors were costly as the Raiders gave up six unearned runs in a 12-9 loss to the Tigers at Powers Field to wrap up the Crethan Hansert Memorial Tournament Saturday.

Coffee County led 5-1 after 3 innings. But the Tigers scored 4, 3 and 4 over the next three innings to pull away and take a 12-7 lead that held up.

Four different Raiders got work on the mound. Brady Daugherty got the start and allowed 3 earned over 3.1 innings. He allowed 2 hits, walked 4 and struck out 4. Daugherty worked 2 scoreless in then allowed 1 in the third before appearing to fatigue in the fourth.

Sophomore Trevor Jesse was tagged with the loss in relief – allowed 5 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits in 1.1 innings.

Davis McKenzie allowed 4 unearned over 1.1 innings and Landan Abellana tossed a scoreless seventh.

Coffee County had some reason to celebrate at the plate. After being no-hit and shutout on Friday, the Raiders busted 9 hits, including doubles from Jayden Fellers and Caleb Moran. Cole Pippenger doubled and tripled, knocking in 3 runs.

The loss made the Raiders 1-2 in the weekend tournament and makes them 13-8 on the year.

CHS will travel to Shelbyville Monday and then host the Golden Eagles on Tuesday in the final district series of the year. Both games start at 6 p.m. (hear Tuesday’s game on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, AM 1320.)

