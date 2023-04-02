Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raider baseball drops 2 straight in Warrior Classic

Published

Cole Pippenger

Coffee County Red Raider baseball dropped a couple of games in the Warrior Classic last week – falling to Smyrna 3-2 and losing Saturday to Riverdale 11-5.

SMYRNA WINS ON WALKOFF

Smyrna got a bases loaded sacrifice fly to center to push a run across the plate and beat Coffee County 3-2 in 8 innings Thursday night in Smyrna.

Both teams matched runs in the third and fifth innings to go into extras tied at 2 apiece.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Raiders used four different pitchers in the loss – Charlie Pierce, Brady Daugherty, Carter McKenzie and Jayden Fellers, who was tagged with the loss.

At the plate the Raiders managed 7 hits but only one extra base hit, a double from Dayne Crosslin. Aiden Robertson had the only RBI for Coffee County. Robertson had 2 hits and a walk at the plate.

RIVERDALE PULLS AWAY LATE WITH BIG 6TH

Coffee County was within striking distance until the Warriors exploded for four in the sixth to win 11-5 Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Caleb Moran had a big day at the plate, including a home run and a single for Coffee County. Cole Pippenger and Nate Rutledge also drove home runs.

Timothy Henderson got the starting nod and was touched up for 5 runs in the first (3 earned) before giving way to Cole Pippenger, who pitched the next four innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits. Henderson was credited with the loss.

The Raiders return to district play this week. They travel to Shelbyville Monday before hosting the Golden Eagles on Tuesday. Both games are 6 p.m. starts with the Tuesday game scheduled as a Thunder Radio WMSR broadcast (AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023