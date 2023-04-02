Raider baseball drops 2 straight in Warrior Classic

Coffee County Red Raider baseball dropped a couple of games in the Warrior Classic last week – falling to Smyrna 3-2 and losing Saturday to Riverdale 11-5.

SMYRNA WINS ON WALKOFF

Smyrna got a bases loaded sacrifice fly to center to push a run across the plate and beat Coffee County 3-2 in 8 innings Thursday night in Smyrna.

Both teams matched runs in the third and fifth innings to go into extras tied at 2 apiece.

The Raiders used four different pitchers in the loss – Charlie Pierce, Brady Daugherty, Carter McKenzie and Jayden Fellers, who was tagged with the loss.

At the plate the Raiders managed 7 hits but only one extra base hit, a double from Dayne Crosslin. Aiden Robertson had the only RBI for Coffee County. Robertson had 2 hits and a walk at the plate.

RIVERDALE PULLS AWAY LATE WITH BIG 6TH

Coffee County was within striking distance until the Warriors exploded for four in the sixth to win 11-5 Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro.

Caleb Moran had a big day at the plate, including a home run and a single for Coffee County. Cole Pippenger and Nate Rutledge also drove home runs.

Timothy Henderson got the starting nod and was touched up for 5 runs in the first (3 earned) before giving way to Cole Pippenger, who pitched the next four innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits. Henderson was credited with the loss.

The Raiders return to district play this week. They travel to Shelbyville Monday before hosting the Golden Eagles on Tuesday. Both games are 6 p.m. starts with the Tuesday game scheduled as a Thunder Radio WMSR broadcast (AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com).