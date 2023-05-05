Connect with us

Raider baseball bounces back with tournament win; 7 Raiders named all-district

Aiden Robertson looks in for a sign. -- photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

Coffee County got home runs from Carter McKenzie and Dayne Crosslin in a 10-0 win over Warren County in the loser’s bracket of the District 6-4A tournament in Franklin County Thursday.

It was a must win game for the Raiders if they wanted to continue into the district tournament.

And Coffee County left little doubt early, scoring 6 runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Ace Aiden Robertson got the start and went all six innings – scattering a pair of hits while walking four and striking out three. He also doubled at the plate.

McKenzie knocked in 3 with his home run – his second long ball in as many games. Cole Pippenger and Crosslin knocked in 2 apiece.

The win puts the Raiders in the loser’s bracket finals at 6 p.m. Friday against the loser of Shelbyville and Franklin County. The championship round is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting).

The Raiders have an automatic bid to the Region 3-4A tournament after taking first place in the regular season – but a championship would mean a higher seed in the region tournament.

ALL DISTRICT HONORS

Seven different Red Raiders were named to the District 6-4A All-District Team, headlined by Pitcher of the Year Aiden Robertson and Co-Player of the Year Caleb Moran. Coach Kyle Douglas was named co Coach of the Year.

Also named all-district were Carter McKenzie, Jacob Holder, Cole Pippenger, Nate Rutledge and Jayden “Bird” Fellers.

(BELOW ARE RED RAIDERS NAMED TO THE ALL DISTRICT TEAM. THUNDER RADIO PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON.

Aiden Robertson
Jacob Holder
Caleb Moran
Cole Pippenger
Nate Rutledge (left) and Carter McKenzie
Jayden “Bird” Fellers

