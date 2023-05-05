Raider baseball bounces back with tournament win; 7 Raiders named all-district

Coffee County got home runs from Carter McKenzie and Dayne Crosslin in a 10-0 win over Warren County in the loser’s bracket of the District 6-4A tournament in Franklin County Thursday.
It was a must win game for the Raiders if they wanted to continue into the district tournament.
And Coffee County left little doubt early, scoring 6 runs in the first inning and never looked back.
Ace Aiden Robertson got the start and went all six innings – scattering a pair of hits while walking four and striking out three. He also doubled at the plate.
McKenzie knocked in 3 with his home run – his second long ball in as many games. Cole Pippenger and Crosslin knocked in 2 apiece.
The win puts the Raiders in the loser’s bracket finals at 6 p.m. Friday against the loser of Shelbyville and Franklin County. The championship round is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting).
The Raiders have an automatic bid to the Region 3-4A tournament after taking first place in the regular season – but a championship would mean a higher seed in the region tournament.
ALL DISTRICT HONORS
Seven different Red Raiders were named to the District 6-4A All-District Team, headlined by Pitcher of the Year Aiden Robertson and Co-Player of the Year Caleb Moran. Coach Kyle Douglas was named co Coach of the Year.
Also named all-district were Carter McKenzie, Jacob Holder, Cole Pippenger, Nate Rutledge and Jayden “Bird” Fellers.
(BELOW ARE RED RAIDERS NAMED TO THE ALL DISTRICT TEAM. THUNDER RADIO PHOTOS BY HOLLY PETERSON.