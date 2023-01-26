Raider baseball alumni game set for Feb. 18; registration now open

Coffee County Central High School Red Raider baseball team will host its annual alumni day on Saturday, Feb. 18 with a day full of activities planned.

Alumni game first pitch will be at 10 a.m. at Powers Field – all former Raider baseball players are invited to attend. They should plan for a full game.

Retired jerseys will be available for sale and lunch will also be available.

Following the game the 2023 Raiders will participate in the “Dingers for Dollars” fundraiser hit-a-thon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Any alumni planning to attend should first register by clicking here.