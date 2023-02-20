Raider anglers take first place at weekend tournament

The Coffee County Bass Club team of Brent Boehman and Kylan Mantooth took first place Saturday on Normandy Lake – topping 86 other teams in the one-day tournament.

The pair teamed up to bring in 5 fish that totaled 16.85 pounds. The biggest of the day topped the scale at 5.28 pounds.

The Coffee County team of Jaxon Wells and Caden Davis cracked the top 10 with 5 fish that totaled 11.28 pounds, good enough for 10th place.

On the season, Wells and Davis lead the division in points with 580. Boehman and Mantooth are 8th with 532 points.

Brent Boehman, photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio