Rachel Ann McAfee Towry of Fayetteville passed this life on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her residence at the age of 86years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Booneville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

Mrs. Towry, a native of Lincoln County, was the daughter of the late Willie Boone and Elsie Odell Moore McAfee. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and going on trips to the beach. She always enjoyed being with her family and had a special place in her heart for her cat, Jenny.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aaron Towry and grandson, Jeremy Baker.

Mrs. Towry is survived by son, Steve Metcalf; daughters, Pam Wells and Darlene Cardwell; sister, Reba Pinegar (Herman); grandchildren, Joe Baker (Britney), Erin Bowden (Phillip), Dane Allen, Devin Allen, Rachel Wells and Charlie Metcalf; great grandchildren, Nikki Metcalf, Hunter Allen, Katelynn Baker, Shawn Baker, Jacob Baker, Rebecca Baker, Jozlyn Baker, Anzlei Bowden, Nathan Bowden and Gavin Allen and three great great grandchildren.

