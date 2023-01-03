Pursuit leads to arrest on New Year’s Day

On January 1, 2023, Coffee County Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mile marker when a vehicle came close to hitting him. Sgt. Foster then attempted a traffic stop on the offending driver.

The subject, later identified as Joseph McCullough, 37 from Tullahoma, fled from deputies and continued into Rutherford County on Highway 41. Sheriff Partin was made aware of the pursuit and advised officers to terminate the pursuit.

Investigator Cody Koon was involved in the pursuit in his unmarked vehicle and had passed into Rutherford County when Sheriff Partin terminated the pursuit. The suspect came upon Rutherford County units set up and waiting on the vehicle. The suspect then turned around and headed back into Coffee County.

The suspect, seeing that he was blocked in began slowing down, eventually coming to a halt in the middle of Highway 41. At that time the subject exited the vehicle with a weapon. Investigator Koon ordered the subject to drop the weapon to which the subject did not comply. Investigator Koon fired a shot and the subject then dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.

Joseph McCullough was found to have warrants in both Bedford County and Coffee County and was taken to Rutherford County for charges stemming from the pursuit. Coffee County has a hold on the subject for charges involving the pursuit.

No individuals were injured, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the investigation.