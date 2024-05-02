Public hearing about OSF Bridge is Monday

The Tennessee Department of Conservation (TDEC) is holding a public hearing at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza on May 6, 2024 at 5PM.

April 1, 2024 a Public Notice was posted on Country Club Drive in Manchester at the entrance of Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park Campground. The notice is from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The notice stated that the Tennessee Department of Transportation proposes to impact 80 feet of stream and .08 acres of embankment. This notice is referencing the proposed Pratt Truss Bridge removal and how the environment will be affected.

Gary Kiviniemi President of the Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group is requesting the public to come to the meeting and if possible, bring a sign:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CCAP building is located at 1329 McArthur Street in Manchester.