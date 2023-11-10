Pruitt signs to play softball at Trevecca

Coffee County Lady Raider Madison Pruitt on Friday (Nov. 10, 2023) signed to play collegiate softball at Trevecca Nazarene University after her upcoming senior year.

Trevecca is a Christian university in Nashville.

“Ever since I decided I wanted to play college ball they have been on my radar,” Pruitt told Thunder Radio Sports. “A school close to home with good Christian values is important to me.

“This past school ball season I had a pretty good year and they watched a few of our games, especially at state (tournament). They came and watched me play this summer and things fell into place after that.”

Pruitt plans to pursue a degree in exercise science to be an occupational therapist.

Pruitt has been a starting outfielder for the Lady Raiders since her freshman campaign, moving from left field to right field during her junior season. Pruitt had a breakout season at the plate for Coffee County in 2023, hitting at a .333 clip with a .475 on-base percentage. She knocked in 17 runs and scored 34 times – good enough for third on the team behind fellow juniors Willow Carden (41) and Chesnie Cox (38). She tied for second on the team in doubles with 7 and tied for the team lead in triples with 7.

Defensively, Pruitt made multiple standout plays in right for Coffee County. She will be on the field as a senior for the Lady Raiders in the spring of 2024.

Madison Pruitt makes an acrobatic catch while approaching the fence Monday, March 27, 2023 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. — Thunder Radio Photo by Holly Peterson