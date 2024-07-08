Pruitt named new Red Raider baseball coach

Coffee County Central High School has announced that Jerry Pruitt will be the new head baseball coach.



Pruitt has been an Assistant Coach at Coffee Middle School the past 3 years and comes to the high school with a “vast amount of baseball knowledge,” according to the CHS athletic department.

Pruitt replaces Kyle Douglas, who resigned last month after just 3 seasons leading the program.

Athletic Director Brad Costello said “Coach Pruitt has a passion for coaching Baseball and mentoring young men, and we are looking forward to him leading our High School program.”

Coach Pruitt would like to meet with parents and players on Wednesday, July 10th, at 5 pm in the CCCHS Theater.

The Red Raider baseball program finished 5th in the district this past spring and did not advance to region tournament play.

The Raider baseball program has struggled to replicate the postseason success once enjoyed from the late 1990s through the early part of the 2010s, when the Raiders won 8 district championships in 15 years from 1997-2011 and, more importantly, advanced to the TSSAA sectional 5 times (2003, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010). The last region tournament win for the Raiders came in 2010 under then head coach Chase Jones.

After Jones left in 2012 the Raiders have been through 5 head coaches. The Raiders did win district tournament titles in 2022 and 2023 in the four-team District 6-4A but went winless in 3 region tournament games over those two seasons.

Pruitt is a 1998 graduate of Loretto High School. Following high school, he played college baseball at Dyersburg State and then Northwest Shoals before an arm injury ended his career. He started the Tennessee Grit travel program 7 years ago and coached pitchers and catchers for Coffee Middle for the past 3 seasons.

You can hear initial comments from Pruitt to Thunder Radio Sports below. Pruitt will be a guest on the Coffee Coaches Show at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 13th live from Al White Ford Lincoln (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App). Jerry Pruitt speaks as to why he applied for the Red Raider baseball job and his plans.