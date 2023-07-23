Pruitt commits to play softball at Trevecca

Coffee County Lady Raider Madison Pruitt announced on Sunday that she has committed to play collegiate softball at Trevecca Nazarene University after her upcoming senior year.

Trevecca is a Christian university in Nashville.

Pruitt has been a starting outfielder for the Lady Raiders since her freshman campaign, moving from left field to right field during her junior season. Pruitt had a breakout season at the plate for Coffee County in 2023, hitting at a .333 clip with a .475 on-base percentage. She knocked in 17 runs and scored 34 times – good enough for third on the team behind fellow juniors Willow Carden (41) and Chesnie Cox (38). She tied for second on the team in doubles with 7 and tied for the team lead in triples with 7.

Defensively, Pruitt made multiple standout plays in right for Coffee County. She is set to officially sign with Trevecca later this school year. She will be on the field as a senior for the Lady Raiders in the spring of 2024. Madison Pruitt makes an acrobatic catch while approaching the fence Monday, March 27, 2023 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. — Thunder Radio Photo by Holly Peterson