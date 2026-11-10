Proposed natural gas pipeline route includes Coffee, Warren, Franklin and Cannon counties

A proposed 470-mile natural gas pipeline would cross 10 Tennessee counties, including portions of Coffee, Warren, Franklin and Cannon, according to The Tennessean. The Southeast Connector Project would begin in Sumner County and continue into Alabama and Georgia.

About 760 Tennessee property owners are along the proposed route, which could change during federal review. Kinder Morgan told The Tennessean it offers landowners $500 for permission to survey their property. The company says the pipeline generally requires a 50-foot easement, which it would negotiate with each landowner once the proposed route is determined. The report also notes that eminent domain could come into play if the project receives federal approval.

Kinder Morgan expects to submit a pre-filing request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by the end of 2026 and file its formal application in the third quarter of 2027. The company says it plans to hold public open houses along the proposed route. Once the project has a federal docket number, residents will be able to sign up for updates and submit comments for the record.

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As for Coffee County, the proposed route would be along eastern edge of the county, crossing Rock Road, Asbury, and passing east of Hillsboro before crossing into Franklin County.

If approved, Kinder Morgan aims to start construction in late 2028 and put the pipeline into service in late 2030.