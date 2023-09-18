Property Owners Fraud Protection

Property owners in Coffee County can sign up for a free fraud alert program through the Coffee County Register of Deeds office and it’s website.

Property fraud, also known as deed fraud or “house-stealing,” is a fast-growing white-collar crime in the United States. This type of fraud can go undetected and can cause an array of issues, including the unlawful transfer of ownership of property. For example, property fraud can occur if someone forges your identity and transfers your property into their name and records a document in the Official Records. This fraudulent activity can make it appear as if that person owns your home or property, and you may have no idea that it happened.

Your local County Clerk or Comptroller who records Official Records does not judge the accuracy or validity of a document. As long as a document is properly filed, and the proper fees are paid, a document can be entered into the Official Records, even if it is fraudulent.

Donna Toney, Coffee County Register of Deeds, was a guest on Thunder Radio’s “Connecting Coffee County” Program, recently. Toney said that while the action cannot be prevented, there is a way to become more aware (hear what she had to say below):

Sign up for the free Fraud Alert program at the link below:

https://www.coffeecountyregisterofdeeds.com/