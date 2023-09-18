Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Property Owners Fraud Protection

Published

Property owners in Coffee County can sign up for a free fraud alert program through the Coffee County Register of Deeds office and it’s website.

Property fraud, also known as deed fraud or “house-stealing,” is a fast-growing white-collar crime in the United States. This type of fraud can go undetected and can cause an array of issues, including the unlawful transfer of ownership of property. For example, property fraud can occur if someone forges your identity and transfers your property into their name and records a document in the Official Records. This fraudulent activity can make it appear as if that person owns your home or property, and you may have no idea that it happened.

Your local County Clerk or Comptroller who records Official Records does not judge the accuracy or validity of a document. As long as a document is properly filed, and the proper fees are paid, a document can be entered into the Official Records, even if it is fraudulent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Donna Toney, Coffee County Register of Deeds, was a guest on Thunder Radio’s “Connecting Coffee County” Program, recently. Toney said that while the action cannot be prevented, there is a way to become more aware (hear what she had to say below):

Sign up for the free Fraud Alert program at the link below:

https://www.coffeecountyregisterofdeeds.com/

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023