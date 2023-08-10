Connect with us

News

Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship and History Clinic at Arnold Air Force Base September 2-3, 2023

Project Appleseed is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational community of volunteers. The folks at Project Appleseed™ describe themselves as not a gun club nor a militia, and not a historical society. Instead, they say that they are a non-partisan group of men and women (known as the Revolutionary War Veterans Association) who are committed to upholding the values and principles of America’s founding fathers. They use rifle marksmanship instruction as a gateway to help bring our nation’s history to life and to show that many of the values that our forefathers relied on to win our independence are still very much in demand today.

Through clinics and events, Project Appleseed™ teaches rifle marksmanship and early American heritage to introduce individuals of all skill levels to the knowledge that was so crucial to the success of our nation’s founders. Aside from the fun and camaraderie of these events, the designed takeaway is a renewed sense of civic responsibility that each attendee can then implement in his or her own community.

Robert Wadley TN State Coordinator for Project Appleseed, had this to say about their upcoming event September 2nd and 3rd event at Arnold Air Force Base:

The event takes place from 8:30 AM-5:30 PM each day and lunch is not provided. Find out more information by clicking the link below:

https://appleseedinfo.org/

