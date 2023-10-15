Connect with us

News

Press Release: DA Northcott

Published

Craig Northcott, District Attorney for the 14th Judicial District

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: ILLEGAL POKER MACHINES

When I first took office in 2014, I promised that I would not allow organized and 

systemic illegal gambling operations to continue in Coffee County, especially as it 

relates to poker machines. At the time, many convenience stores and other 

businesses throughout the County had multiple machines operating and they, along with the supplier of the machines, promoted gambling for their own financial gain. 

This conduct was and still is a Class E felony in Tennessee. So long as it remains 

such, I will not turn a blind eye to this criminal enterprise.

Within a few weeks of my election in 2014, my office with the help of our law 

enforcement partners were able to rid the County of these machines. In recent 

months, I have learned that the machines have returned. The operators falsely claim that these machines are legal and will place signs on them to suggest that they are 

not gambling machines. This is clearly not true under Tennessee law. Please know 

that I am making efforts to find these machines, eliminate them from the County, 

and prosecute those who are operating/supplying them. Also know that using them 

is a crime.

I am reaching out to the community for your help in learning where these machines 

are located. If you are aware of these poker machines being operated within Coffee County, please contact Inv. Brandon Reed with my office to provide him with this information. He can be reached at (931) 723-5055 or dbreed@tndagc.org.

I appreciate your assistance and look forward to eliminating this problem once 

again.

Craig Northcott

District Attorney

