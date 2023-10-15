Press Release: DA Northcott

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: ILLEGAL POKER MACHINES

When I first took office in 2014, I promised that I would not allow organized and

systemic illegal gambling operations to continue in Coffee County, especially as it

relates to poker machines. At the time, many convenience stores and other

businesses throughout the County had multiple machines operating and they, along with the supplier of the machines, promoted gambling for their own financial gain.

This conduct was and still is a Class E felony in Tennessee. So long as it remains

such, I will not turn a blind eye to this criminal enterprise.

Within a few weeks of my election in 2014, my office with the help of our law

enforcement partners were able to rid the County of these machines. In recent

months, I have learned that the machines have returned. The operators falsely claim that these machines are legal and will place signs on them to suggest that they are

not gambling machines. This is clearly not true under Tennessee law. Please know

that I am making efforts to find these machines, eliminate them from the County,

and prosecute those who are operating/supplying them. Also know that using them

is a crime.

I am reaching out to the community for your help in learning where these machines

are located. If you are aware of these poker machines being operated within Coffee County, please contact Inv. Brandon Reed with my office to provide him with this information. He can be reached at (931) 723-5055 or dbreed@tndagc.org.

I appreciate your assistance and look forward to eliminating this problem once

again.

Craig Northcott

District Attorney