Preservationists Rally to Save Historic Old Stone Fort Bridge

A dedicated group of community members is coming together to protect the beloved historic 1906 truss bridge at Old Stone Fort. Through the “Save Our Old Stone Fort Bridge” Facebook group, these passionate individuals are raising awareness and rallying support to preserve the bridge as a pedestrian pathway. They emphasize the bridge’s significance in tourism, accessibility for all, and its iconic value as a valuable historical structure.

“By choosing to preserve historic bridges, we choose to ensure that these snapshots of history are not lost. Unlike written texts or photos, preserved bridges are living history: direct physical connections to a period in history.” – Save Our Old Stone Fort Bridge Facebook group

Situated within Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park in Manchester, the bridge holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike. It has become a cherished backdrop for memorable occasions such as proms, graduations, and even wedding proposals and photoshoots.

The community firmly believes that alternatives should be explored instead of replacing the bridge with a concrete structure, which is currently planned by the state at a considerable cost of $5 million.

Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park offers visitors a range of activities to enjoy. The park features the ancient prehistoric enclosure known as The Old Stone Fort, constructed over 2,000 years ago. A main hiking trail follows the fort’s wall, offering a glimpse into the ceremonial gathering place once utilized by Native Americans. Along the trail, visitors can appreciate scenic waterfalls and twelve interpretive panels that provide insights into the rich history of the Old Stone Fort.