PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Tuesday, April 11

Lady Raider softball drops Pioneers 11-6

Coffee County got four RBI from Willow Carden and built a 10-2 lead before eventually dispatching of Warren County 11-6 on the road Tuesday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio (click here for the broadcast replay).

Coffee County pounded out 13 hits in the win and Warren County helped out the Lady Raiders with 5 defensive errors.

Carden had two separate 2-RBI singles and scored a run. Paisley Campbell banged out 3 hits, including a double.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Lady Raiders scored at least one run in every inning except the fourth and sixth.

Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle – striking out 8 batters and allowing 2 hits over 5 innings.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled to be at Siegel at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Raider baseball completes the season sweep of Franklin County

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After beating Franklin County 3 times earlier in the season, including a couple of drama-filled games, Coffee County left no doubt Tuesday.

The Raiders run-ruled the Rebels 11-0 to complete the four-game regular season sweep of Franklin County.

The Raiders had six extra base hits. Caleb Morgan launched a home run for the second straight game. Moran also doubled and finished with 4 RBI. Nolan Jernigan legged out a triple, Carter McKenzie, Cole Pippenger and Aiden Robertson all doubled.

Carter McKenzie was credited with the win on the mound. McKenzie started and pitched 2 innings while striking out 2 and allowing a hit. Cole Pippenger tossed 3 innings of scoreless ball to close things out. Pippenger scattered 2 hits and walked 4 while striking out 5.

The Raiders will host Upperman in non district play Thursday at 6 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS baseball crunches Lincoln County 14-2

The Coffee Middle Raiders scored 9 runs in the third on their way to a 14-2 beating of visiting Lincoln County Tuesday.

Chase Leonard blasted a home run for the Raiders in the win. Joining the extra base hit parade were Audie Nicoll, Jaxon Pruitt and August Lynch, all with doubles.

Nicoll led the way in RBI with 4.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lynch earned the win on the mound after tossing 3 shutout innings while scatttering four hits and striking out 4. Kasen Shores allowed 1 earned run in 2 innings of relief.

Westwood Golf 10, Franklin County 2 Peyton Evans – WMS golf. — Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR

Westwood team of Danica Fleenor and Gabriel Bonner picked up 1 flag. The teams of Peyton Evans / Cole Watson, Jaxon Phillips / Calvin Barrett, Blaine Bonner, Ethan Hamby and Taylor Porter all picked up 3 flags each.

Coffee County Tennis Boys 1, Lincoln County 6

Krish Patel L 6-8

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Liam Brown W 8-5

Nolan Sussen L 6-8

Austin Dockery L 6-8

Xander Blomquist L 1-8

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Patel / Brown L 3-8

Sussen / Dockery L 2-8

Coffee County Tennis Girls 0, Lincoln County 7

Rylea McNamara L 2-8

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Katie Lawrence L 1-8

Katie Cotten L 2-8

Merritt Hancock L 0-8

Brayden Tomberlin L 2-8

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

McNamara / Lawrence L 6-8

Cotten / Hancock L 2-8

Siegel 13, Coffee Middle Softball 12

Coffee Middle scored 5 in the sixth and 1 in the seventh in an attempt to come back, but came up a run short in a 13-12 loss to Siegel Tuesday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maggie Montgomery put on an offensive clinic for the Lady Raiders with a home run, double and a single. She drove in 5 and scored 3 times.