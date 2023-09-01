Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

PREP SCOREBOARD: Raiders golf, CMS volleyball get wins Thursday

Published

Beau Murray

Coffee County golf went to Saddle Creek Thursday and picked up two wins – boys winning by 21 strokes and girls winning by 18 strokes.

On the boys side, two golfers shot in the 30s in the 9-hole match. Noah Costello led the way with a 37. Jack Stowe carded a 38, Brady Daugherty 41 and Bean Murray came in the clubhouse with a 42 to give the Raiders a 158 to Marshall County’s 179.

Meanwhile, in girls play Araya Hughes shot 50 and Leah Kate Sullivan 56 to outpace Marshall County 106-124.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CMS LADY RAIDER VOLLEYBALL WINS

Coffee Middle bounced back from its only loss of the season with a convincing 2 sets to 0 win over Warren County in McMinnville Thursday.

CMS won 25-20 and 25-9. The JV lost 2-1.

The Lady Raiders are now 7-1 on the season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023