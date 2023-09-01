PREP SCOREBOARD: Raiders golf, CMS volleyball get wins Thursday

Coffee County golf went to Saddle Creek Thursday and picked up two wins – boys winning by 21 strokes and girls winning by 18 strokes.

On the boys side, two golfers shot in the 30s in the 9-hole match. Noah Costello led the way with a 37. Jack Stowe carded a 38, Brady Daugherty 41 and Bean Murray came in the clubhouse with a 42 to give the Raiders a 158 to Marshall County’s 179.

Meanwhile, in girls play Araya Hughes shot 50 and Leah Kate Sullivan 56 to outpace Marshall County 106-124.

CMS LADY RAIDER VOLLEYBALL WINS

Coffee Middle bounced back from its only loss of the season with a convincing 2 sets to 0 win over Warren County in McMinnville Thursday.

CMS won 25-20 and 25-9. The JV lost 2-1.

The Lady Raiders are now 7-1 on the season.