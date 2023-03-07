PREP SCOREBOARD: Monday, March 6

Coffee County Middle Red Raider Baseball 3, North Franklin 0

August Lynch and Grayson Sadler combined for a 1-hit shutout performance on the mound and the Raiders scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win their conference opener Monday night.

Sadler and Lynch combined to strike out 12 Gators and allowed just one hit. Sadler earned the win in relief.

Sadler also managed a hit, an RBI and two walks at the plate.

Coffee County Middle Soccer 0, Franklin County 6

Coffee County struggled to find any offense in a 6-0 loss Monday in Manchester – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.

Franklin County took the lead 5 minutes in and never gave it up. FC led 3-0 by halftime and continued pulling away for a 6-0 win.

COFFEE MIDDLE LADY RAIDER SOFTBALL11 , FRANKLIN COUNTY 12

Coffee Middle managed 18 hits and took a 11-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning Monday. But Franklin County stormed back with six runs in the bottom of the hit behind an onslaught at the plate to win 12-11 in walkoff fashion.

Franklin County had seven hits in the seventh, including 5 doubles.

Prior to the seventh, CMS looked to be in charge. Six Lady Raiders had multi-hit games at the plate, led by Maggie Montgomery with 4 hits, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored. Kaylee Buckley added a double for CMS.

CMS will host Blackman’s Flames on Tuesday.

WESTWOOD MIDDLE LADY ROCKET SOFTBALL – 0, CASCADE – 12

Westwood opened the season with a tough road loss to Cascade Monday night, falling 12-0.

Cascade scored 3 runs apiece in the first and second innings, 2 in the third and four more to end the game early via mercy rule.

Meanwhile, the Lady Rockets managed only two base runners all game without the benefit of a hit.

The Lady Rockets will host Moore County Tuesday.