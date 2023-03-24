PREP SCOREBOARD: CMS, CHS softball teams pick up Thursday wins

COFFEE MIDDLE SCHOOL 4, WARREN COUNTY 2

Coffee Middle used 3 Warren County errors and a solid outing from Maddie Scott to bounce visiting Warren County 4-2 Thursday night.

Scott struck out 10 Lady Pioneer batters over 7 solid innings of work. She walked 5 and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits.

Scott also drove in a run at the plate.

COFFEE COUNTY CENTRAL LADY RAIDERS 7, SOUTH ELGIN 5

Five runs over the final three innings, including 2 in the seventh powered Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball past the South Elgin Storm 7-5 Thursday in the Riverdale Warrior Classic.

The Lady Raiders took the lead in the seventh on a Kaitlyn Davis double that scored Chesnie Cox. Willow Carden added to the lead with a single to push Ava McIntosh home (McIntosh was running for Davis).

Davis earned the win in relief, pitching the final 2 innings and turning in 2 perfect frames. She did not allow a base runner while striking out two. Katelyn Anderson got the start in the circle. She allowed 5 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits in 5 innings of work.

Davis, Channah Gannon, Carden, Cheyenne Vickers and Anderson all knocked in runs at the plate.