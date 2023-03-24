Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

PREP SCOREBOARD: CMS, CHS softball teams pick up Thursday wins

Published

COFFEE MIDDLE SCHOOL 4, WARREN COUNTY 2

Coffee Middle used 3 Warren County errors and a solid outing from Maddie Scott to bounce visiting Warren County 4-2 Thursday night.

Scott struck out 10 Lady Pioneer batters over 7 solid innings of work. She walked 5 and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits.

Scott also drove in a run at the plate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COFFEE COUNTY CENTRAL LADY RAIDERS 7, SOUTH ELGIN 5

Five runs over the final three innings, including 2 in the seventh powered Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball past the South Elgin Storm 7-5 Thursday in the Riverdale Warrior Classic.

The Lady Raiders took the lead in the seventh on a Kaitlyn Davis double that scored Chesnie Cox. Willow Carden added to the lead with a single to push Ava McIntosh home (McIntosh was running for Davis).

Davis earned the win in relief, pitching the final 2 innings and turning in 2 perfect frames. She did not allow a base runner while striking out two. Katelyn Anderson got the start in the circle. She allowed 5 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits in 5 innings of work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Davis, Channah Gannon, Carden, Cheyenne Vickers and Anderson all knocked in runs at the plate.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023