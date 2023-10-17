Connect with us

News

Preliminary Number of Individuals Served at One Day of Hope

The One day of Hope (ODOH) event was held at the Coffee County Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Organizer, Ray Marcrom, has released a preliminary breakdown of those served by the event.

A total of 2125 individuals were served on that day. One day of Hope had 335 volunteers on site. ODOH provided over 1200 winter coats, 1500 pairs of shoes and nearly 3000 pair of socks.

112 Haircuts were given and 115 family portraits were taken. Over 3000 children’s book were provided to over 700 guests. 250 individuals were seen in the medical tent and 75 dental appointments were made to receive care in participating dental offices.

For more information go to: https://www.onedayofhopecc.org/

