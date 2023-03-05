Connect with us

Preds win 4th straight on the road with 3-1 decision over Blackhawks

Published

The Nashville Predators earned their fourth straight road win with a 3-1 defeat of the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night at United Center.

Yakov Trenin led all skaters with two points (2a) and Juuse Saros made 27 saves in goal for the Predators, who moved to 31-23-6 on the season.

THE STORY

Former Pred Seth Jones opened the scoring for the Blackhawks just 37 seconds into the game, tipping in a feed from Andreas Athanasiou to give Chicago the early 1-0 lead. 

With Jason Dickinson in the box for boarding against Jeremy Lauzon, the Preds capitalized on their first power-play opportunity when Philip Tomasino buried the rebound on a Trenin shot to tie the score at 1-1 at 9:36.

Tyson Barrie potted the lone goal in the middle frame, cranking a slap shot from the point that deflected off a Chicago defender and into the net at 12:08 to give Nashville the 2-1 lead.

Colton Sissons scored into the empty net with 30 seconds remaining in the game for the 3-1 final.

