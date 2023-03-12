Connect with us

Preds drop Kings 2-1 in Saturday night shootout

Kevin Lankinen backstopped the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

It was Lankinen’s first shootout as a member of the Predators. He made 26 saves in goal for Nashville, who moved to 32-24-7 on the season.


THE STORY

Mikey Anderson got the Kings on the board first, firing a shot from the edge of the circle past Lankinen to give Los Angeles the 1-0 lead at 9:32 of the first period.

With Alex Iafallo in the box for tripping against Ryan McDonagh, the Predators got their first power-play opportunity with a minute remaining in the first period. It only took four seconds on the man advantage for Tommy Novak to net the equalizer for Nashville, sending a laser wrist shot past Pheonix Copley to tie the score at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Novak’s power-play tally would be the final goal scored in regulation, as two scoreless frames gave way to overtime and, ultimately, a shootout. Matt Duchene scored the lone goal in the shootout for the 2-1 final.

HEAR THE NASHVILLE PREDATORS ON THUNDER RADIO ALL SEASON LONG – PRESENTED BY CHARLIE GONZALES WITH KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY

