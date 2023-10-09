Connect with us

Predators Hockey to return to Thunder Radio this winter

Coffee County Broadcasting vice president Josh Peterson has announced that Thunder Radio WMSR has signed a contract extension with the Nashville Predators to coninue being a part of the Predators Radio Network for the 2023-2024 season.

Thunder Radio was one of the very first Predators affiliates and continues to carry the team on its airwaves as the exclusive radio partner in Coffee County, Tennessee.

“We value our long partnership with the Nashville Predators,” said Peterson. “We look forward to another great hockey season and bringing the thrills of Smashville to our listeners in the Coffee County area.

Nashville Predators Hockey can be heard live on Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM (Tullahoma) and on the Manchester Go Smartphone app.

Predators hockey on Thunder Radio is listed by realtor Charlie Gonzales with Keller Williams realty.

