Sports

Prater signs to play golf at Tennessee Wesleyan

Published

Cadie Prater signs to play golf at Tennessee Wesleyan University on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Ever since her freshman year, Cadie Prater has had her eyes on playing college golf.

Now that is going to happen.

In front of friends, family, teammates and coaches on Wednesday (Nov. 2, 2022), Prater signed to play with Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens, Tennessee.

The signing happened in the CHS library.

“When I went there for a visit I just fell in love with it,” said Prater, who just completed her senior season at CHS this fall. “Everyone there knows one another and treats everyone well. I just loved how it felt.”

Prater was part of the Lady Raider golf team that reached the region tournament this fall. She plans to major in Business with a minor in ultrasound technology.

Cadie Prater
