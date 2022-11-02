Prater signs to play golf at Tennessee Wesleyan

Ever since her freshman year, Cadie Prater has had her eyes on playing college golf.

Now that is going to happen.

In front of friends, family, teammates and coaches on Wednesday (Nov. 2, 2022), Prater signed to play with Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens, Tennessee.

The signing happened in the CHS library.

“When I went there for a visit I just fell in love with it,” said Prater, who just completed her senior season at CHS this fall. “Everyone there knows one another and treats everyone well. I just loved how it felt.”