Policies & Procedures Committee Approves Hiring Policy and Discusses EMS Tuition Policy

The Policies & Procedures Committee held a meeting on April 17, 2023, at the Administrative Plaza Conference Room 1. The committee approved the minutes of the March 20, 2023 meeting and the meeting agenda.

The main topic of discussion was the county hiring policy, and Tim Morris explained each step of the policy to the elected officials and department heads present. There were some questions about the handling of applications, but it was agreed that only the Sheriff Department’s application, which has more extensive questions, would be accepted in addition to the county application.

The committee also discussed background checks and the revision of the county application to include a requirement for background checks and pre-employment drug screens. The hiring policy was approved and will be sent to the full commission for final approval.

The committee also discussed EMS certification classes and financial aid for higher-level certification, and a revised EMS Tuition Policy was presented and discussed. The revised COCTP Policy was sent to the Legislative Committee for review. The next meeting will be on May 15th at 5:00 pm.

FULL MEETING MINUTES:

Policies & Procedures Committee

Monday April 17, 2023 @ 5:00 p.m.

Administrative Plaza- Conference Room 1

Members present: Jenny Anthony, Terry Hershman, Tim Morris, Joe Mike Hodge, Allen Lendley

Non-Voting Member Present: Heather Shelton

Members Absent:

Others Present: Marianna Edinger, Michael Bonner, Tim Stubblefield, Frank Watkins-Requested, Department Heads & Elected Officials-Invited

