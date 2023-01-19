Connect with us

News

Police release identity of deceased male discovered behind Walmart; foul play not suspected

Published

Manchester Police Department has released the name of the deceased male found behind the Manchester Walmart on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The man has been identified as Carlos Oropeza, a 45-year old Hispanic male. Police say that foul play “is not expected in Mr. Oropeza’s death, but results of an autopsy are pending.”

During the investigation conducted by MPD, it was determined that Oropeza most recently resided in West Virginia. Investigators were able to obtain names and phone numbers for individuals that were believed to be family and/or friends with the deceased. Authorities were able to notify Oropeza’s family on Thursday, January 19th.

Authorities were originally alerted to an unresponsive male located behind Walmart at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday. Police arrived on the scene to find the male was deceased.

