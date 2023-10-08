PLAYOFF BASEBALL: Braves shut out in game 1 against Phillies

s the Braves spent the regular season producing historic offensive numbers, you never knew what they might do on a given night.

As they opened the 2023 postseason with a 3-0 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night at Truist Park, they did something nobody realistically anticipated seeing them do this year.

“It’s one game,” Braves first baseman Matt Olson said. “You play a five-game series for a reason.”

With their MLB-best 104-win regular season, the Braves gained home-field advantage through the World Series and a bye for the NL Wild Card Series. Those advantages disappeared during Game 1’s three-hour, three-minute span, during which they were shut out for the first time at home since Aug. 28, 2021.

The Braves were blanked an MLB-best two times during the 162-game regular season. It then happened again during this postseason opener, which had the feel of a “must-win” game.

Atlanta became the third team in MLB history to be shut out in Game 1 of a postseason after leading the Majors in runs per game, joining the 2001 Mariners (American League Division Series) and the 1935 Tigers (World Series), per the Elias Sports Bureau.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Braves. They lost the first game of the 2021 NLDS to the Brewers and celebrated a World Series title a few weeks later. But they lost the first game of the 2022 NLDS, and they were eliminated by the Phillies three games later.

Braves will play the Phillies in game 2 on Monday at 5:07 p.m. – Pregame on Thunder Radio begins at 4:50 p.m. – listen at 1320 AM, 107.9 FM in Coffee County, Tennessee.