Obituaries

Phyllis Y Warren

Published

Phyllis Y Warren of Lynchburg passed this life on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 77 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Gum Springs Cemetery in Flintville.  The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.

Mrs. Warren, a native of northern Indiana, was the daughter of the late Cecil and Maggie Sanders Ogle.  She was raised in Lake County, Indiana and lived there until relocating to Lynchburg in 1982. She worked as a Quality Control Inspector for National Pen in Shelbyville for many years and then worked for sixteen years at Woodard’s Market in Lynchburg.  She enjoyed watching movies on the Hallmark Channel and game shows. Her favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emmit Ray Warren who passed away in 2005; brother, Cecil Ogle Jr and sisters, Jane Caldwell and Bea Sanders.

Mrs. Warren is survived by sons, John Warren (Chris) of Cedar Lake, IN and Allen Warren (Sue) of Fayetteville; daughters, Kim Howell (Ben) of Lynchburg and Rebecca Thomas (Stan) of Winchester; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren and special friend, Rita Baker of Lynchburg.

