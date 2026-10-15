Phyllis Joy McAfee Bruce, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, following a period of illness.

Born on June 18, 1953, in Woodbury, Tennessee, Phyllis was the cherished daughter of the late Harold and Mildred McAfee. She dedicated many years of hard work and service as a sub-assembly brazier for Carrier Air Conditioning before her retirement.

Phyllis had a gentle, creative spirit and a deep passion for the simple joys of life. She was an accomplished quilter and seamstress whose delicate handiwork brought warmth and comfort to those around her. An extraordinary cook and baker, she filled her meals with love and brought joy to countless celebrations over the years with the wonderful birthday cakes she so lovingly decorated for those special to her. Phyllis also possessed a gifted heart for writing poetry and had a special fondness for collecting baskets, with each piece reflecting her thoughtful eye for beauty. She held a special place in her heart for ‘The Morrison Girls,’ cherishing the fun and unforgettable memories made with the close group of friends she grew up alongside since elementary school.

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She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mildred McAfee, and her beloved sister, Kathy McAfee Phillips.

Phyllis leaves behind a devoted family who will forever cherish her memory, including her loving husband, Elbert Bruce; her sister, Janie McAfee; her nieces, Holly (Scott) Troglen and Kelly Kell; James (Amy) Bruce and Tammy Gipson; her great-niece and great-nephews, Hannah Troglen, Jake Troglen, and Calvin Kell; her brother-in-law, Wayne (Opal) Bruce; and his children, Angela Mayfield, Stephanie Fish, and Amanda Howell, along with many extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Sunday, October 18, 2026, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted at Manchester Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM, with guests invited to arrive for visitation beginning at 12:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow immediately at Shady Grove Cemetery.