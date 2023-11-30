Mrs. Phyllis Ann Yates, age 79 of Manchester, was born in Chicago Heights, IL, on November 2, 1944, to the late John and Ann Yuskevich Margulin. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Marks Catholic Church in Manchester.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Yates is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Theodore Yates, who passed away in 2008. She is survived by her sons, James B. Yates and Anthony R. Yates; daughters, Christine M. Yates and Melody Ann Yates; grandchildren, Amanda, Samantha, and Tiffany; several extended family members and a host of friends.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1PM at St. Marks Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM on Monday at the church until time of service. Ms. Yates passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at Manchester Health and Rehab Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Marks Church in memory of Mrs. Yates.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yates family.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at

www.manchesterfuneralhome.com