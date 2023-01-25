Phone scammers pose as Sheriff’s Department personnel

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning against a phone scam.

Please be aware that the Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been perpetrated in the past and is taking place again.

The caller identify themself as a member of the sheriff’s department and advises victims that they have an active warrant. They claim that if the victim pays a fee it will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment – possibly credit cards or banking information.

Please know this is a scam and no one from the Sheriff’s Department will be contacting you by phone and requesting payment for anything. DO NOT give these people any information. Hang up and call your local law enforcement agency. If you or anyone you know have fallen victim to this please notify your local law enforcement.