Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Phone scammers pose as Sheriff’s Department personnel

Published

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is warning against a phone scam.

Please be aware that the Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been perpetrated in the past and is taking place again.

The caller identify themself as a member of the sheriff’s department and advises victims that they have an active warrant. They claim that if the victim pays a fee it will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment – possibly credit cards or banking information.

Please know this is a scam and no one from the Sheriff’s Department will be contacting you by phone and requesting payment for anything. DO NOT give these people any information. Hang up and call your local law enforcement agency. If you or anyone you know have fallen victim to this please notify your local law enforcement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022