News

Phone Scam Alert: caller claims outstanding warrants

Published

The Tullahoma Police Department has received numerous calls concerning a scam that has been attempted via telephone.

The scammer calling from a local number claims that the call recipient has outstanding warrants and asks that the recipient meet them with a large sum of cash to address the perceived situation.

Neither the Tullahoma Police Department or any other law enforcement agency will call you to ask for money in any situation. Please be aware that this is a scam and do not respond.

If you have any questions or feel the need to verify please contact your local police department.

