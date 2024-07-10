Phillis C. Freeze, age 73, of Manchester passed this life July 6, 2024. She was born October 18, 1950 in Manchester to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Brandon) Freeze. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles E. Freeze; nephews, Daryl Welch and Josh Rose; and brother-in-law, Anthony Calorio.

Phillis lived a rich and varied life, deeply involved in her community and passionate about sports. Coaching girls’ softball and later becoming an umpire shows her commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting sportsmanship. Her work as a Rehabilitation Specialist indicates a dedication to helping others through her profession. Working at the Green Fly Food stand/Commissary at Arnold Air Force Base shows her connection to military personnel and their families, possibly contributing to their well-being in a different capacity. Her love for sports, particularly as a fan of the Red Raiders and UT Football, shows a strong affinity for the teams and possibly the community spirit they represent. Phillis made a significant impact both professionally and through her community involvement, leaving behind a legacy of service and support. She was a longtime member of Red Hill Church of Christ.

Phillis is survived by her sisters, Mary Calorio, Bonnie Cardwell (Bruce), and Ann Hazlewood; godmother (cousin), Colene Ogles; nieces and nephews, Mark Welch, Clay Welch (Karan), Sarah Welch, Christina Calorio, Jenni Rose Rigney (Ryan), Justin Rose (Amber), Emily-Kate Taylor and Garrett Cardwell; and a host of loving and caring great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11th at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12th in the chapel with Brother Ralph Hart officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, in Tullahoma, TN.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Phillis Freeze.