Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Phillis C. Freeze

Published

Phillis C. Freeze, age 73, of Manchester passed this life July 6, 2024. She was born October 18, 1950 in Manchester to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Brandon) Freeze. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Charles E. Freeze; nephews, Daryl Welch and Josh Rose; and brother-in-law, Anthony Calorio.

Phillis lived a rich and varied life, deeply involved in her community and passionate about sports. Coaching girls’ softball and later becoming an umpire shows her commitment to nurturing young athletes and promoting sportsmanship. Her work as a Rehabilitation Specialist indicates a dedication to helping others through her profession. Working at the Green Fly Food stand/Commissary at Arnold Air Force Base shows her connection to military personnel and their families, possibly contributing to their well-being in a different capacity. Her love for sports, particularly as a fan of the Red Raiders and UT Football, shows a strong affinity for the teams and possibly the community spirit they represent. Phillis made a significant impact both professionally and through her community involvement, leaving behind a legacy of service and support. She was a longtime member of Red Hill Church of Christ. 

Phillis is survived by her sisters, Mary Calorio, Bonnie Cardwell (Bruce), and Ann Hazlewood; godmother (cousin), Colene Ogles; nieces and nephews, Mark Welch, Clay Welch (Karan), Sarah Welch, Christina Calorio, Jenni Rose Rigney (Ryan), Justin Rose (Amber), Emily-Kate Taylor and Garrett Cardwell; and a host of loving and caring great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11th at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12th in the chapel with Brother Ralph Hart officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens, in Tullahoma, TN. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Phillis Freeze.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023