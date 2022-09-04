Phillip Allen Steverson of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the age of 37. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10 AM until the funeral time.

Mr. Steverson was born in Winchester, the son of Rita and Kraig Cornelius. Phillip loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed restoring old cars and collecting antiques. He loved music and played guitar. He never met a stranger and was full of life. He was loved by many and would help people always. He left too soon.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gilbert and Mary Steverson and LaRue Cornelius.

In addition to his parents, Phillip is survived by his wife, Magean Steverson; daughter, Zoey Steverson; son, Memphis Millraney; brother, Dalton Cornelius; grandfather, Bob Cornelius; uncles, James (Bobbie) Steverson and Randy (Stephanie) Steverson; cousins, Joshua and Randall Steverson and Jessica Wasson and many friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.