Pharmacist Kim Roberts Honored as Pharmacist of the Year by State Pharmacy Association

Nashville, TN. – Kim Roberts, PharmD, was recently honored by the Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA) as the 2023 Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year for her distinguished work in the pharmacy profession, demonstrating excellence as a clinician, colleague, advocate, and mentor.

Dr. Roberts graduated from Belmont University in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1994. Following her graduation, she completed her residency at Marcrom’s Pharmacy in Manchester, Tennessee in 1995. Dr. Roberts began her pharmacy career as a staff pharmacist for Marcrom’s Pharmacy and American Home Patient. Over time, her passion for the profession and dedication to her patients led her to expand her pharmacy practice, offering bio-identical hormone therapy in 2012 and transitioning to a functional/integrative health provider role in 2016. These innovative practice models were all developed within the community pharmacy setting at Marcrom’s Pharmacy, where she played an integral part in assisting thousands of patients with hormone health and wellness.

For more than 20 years, Dr. Roberts has served as an advocate for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians through her involvement with the Tennessee Pharmacy Recovery Network. Her contributions have been instrumental in supporting the recovery of hundreds of individuals struggling with dependency and addiction. Her volunteer service, compassion, and assistance have had a profound impact that will extend to future generations. Dr. Roberts has also been a guest lecturer on topics such as drug diversion, addiction, and ethics at Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy, Belmont University College of Pharmacy, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Presently, she serves as a preceptor in bio-identical hormone therapy for Lipscomb University and the University of Tennessee. Additionally, she is a diplomat and fellow with the American Academy of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Roberts actively participates as the health professional member of Coffee County Teen Pregnancy Prevention and serves on the board of Unity Medical Center in Manchester.

The Tom C. Sharp Pharmacist of the Year Award, sponsored by TPA, is named in honor of Tom C. Sharp, Sr., who served as TPA’s chief executive officer for 30 years, and his son, Tom C. Sharp, Jr., who continued the legacy for another 30 years. TPA extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Roberts for her exceptional contributions to patient care, leadership, and pharmacy education and practice.

