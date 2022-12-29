Mr. Perry Gale Wells, age 90, of Winchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Winchester, TN. Mr. Wells was born in Mt. Pleasant, TX, to his late parents Perry Rhodes Wells and Mamie Stephens Wells. He and his wife, Rosa, were both members of the First Baptist Church in Cowan, TN, and also members of the First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN, for many years. While in Texas, he worked for the Ordinance Analysis Laboratories and when he came to Tennessee worked for AEDC. Mr. Wells was a family oriented person and loved his children and grandchildren. He had a gentle spirit and treated everyone with kindness. In his younger years, he was an exceptional baseball player, playing in many positions on the field and with many leagues. Mr. Wells was a talented woodworker and craftsman. He enjoyed gardening and yardwork. . Mr. Wells loved pets and was a loving, giving person and a person of faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Steve Collins; siblings, Shirley Davis, Jan Mitchell, and Lanny Wells. Mr. Wells is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rosa Wells; sons, William Perry (Jan) Wells and Danny Ray (Pauletta) Wells; daughter, Jania Collins; grandchildren, Micah Perry (Emily) Wells, Coty Gayle (Derrick) Wells Gregory, Erin Wells, Ben Wells, Nathan Wells, Nicholas Wells, Cole (Abby) Frazier; several great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 11:00am until 12:00pm noon at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 12:00pm noon in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Isaiah 117 House of Coffee, Franklin & Grundy Counties or Animal Harbor of Franklin County.

