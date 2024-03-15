Perry A Godfrey of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, March 15, 2024 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 75. No services are scheduled at this time.

Mr. Godfrey, a native of the State of Washington was a U S Navy veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, playing card and shooting pool. He also loved music and played drums and guitar.

Mr. Godfrey is survived by his wife, Wanda Holder of Manchester; daughter, Angela Dawn Watson (Richard) of Manchester; grandson, Andrew Watson (Faith) of Manchester; granddaughter, Ashley Watson of Murfreesboro and great grandson, Astro Reed Watson.

