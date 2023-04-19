PERFECTION! Davis tosses perfect game, Lady Raiders launch 3 dingers in rout of Rebels

It was perfection in nearly every phase of the game for Coffee County Tuesday night.

Kaitlyn Davis tossed a perfect game in the circle and Coffee County got home runs from 3 different players and multi-RBI nights from five players in a run-rule shortened 15-0 drubbing of Franklin County Tuesday night in Manchester (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.

Davis turned in a flawless effort. The senior struck out 6 batters and didn’t allow a single runner in her shortened four-inning win. She faced the minimum.

And when Franklin County did make good contact, her defense made the plays required. Savannah Cooper made a nice play in the hole in the top of the first to throw out a base-runner. Then in the top of the second Madison Pruitt erased a threat with a full-extension diving catch from her right-field position moving toward the foul line. Second baseman Aleayia Barnes caught a lineout in the fourth.

Coffee County got production from all around at the plate. The Lady Raiders had 3 long balls – one apiece from Davis, Savannah Cooper and Paisley Campbell, whose 3-run shot ended the game with a 15-run mercy rule.

Campbell finished the night with 4 RBI. But it wasn’t just the long ball. Coffee County got 2 doubles from leadoff batter Willow Carden, who was 4-for-4 with 3 RBI and four runs scored.

Chesnie Cox started rallies from the bottom of the order. The junior slapper had 2 singles and then a 2RBI triple in the fourth inning. She also scored twice.

The Lady Raiders improve to 15-5 overall and stay perfect in district play at 4-0.

CHS will host Warren County at 7 p.m. Thursday.