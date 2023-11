Peoples Bank & Trust has officially launched a new holiday tradition. The second annual Festival of Lights will be held at Peoples Bank & Trust on Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 5-7 PM. The event is free to the public.

Attendees can enjoy hot chocolate, snacks, pictures with Santa, Christmas crafts, kid’s games, coloring contest, write letters to Santa and the special lighting of the thousands of lights on the Peoples Bank lawn, at 1203 Hillsboro Boulevard in Manchester.