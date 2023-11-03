Peoples Bank donates $500 to Dream for Weave Foundation

Peoples Bank & Trust Company in Manchester presented a check for $500 to the Dream for Weave Foundation on Friday.

The money was raised from the Peoples Bank Community Car Cruise In held back on September 23rd. The bank generated approximately $1,000 from concessions and split it between the Dream for Weave Foundation and the Dusty Elam Foundation.

“We are proud that we were able to host this community event and use it to make a meaningful impact in our community through this donation to a worthy non-profit,” said Phillip Callahan, President of Peoples Bank. “Any chance we get to help our community we are going to take it. We want to thank everyone who visited our car show.”

Holly Peterson, secretary of the foundation, was on hand to accept the donation.

“We are so grateful that Peoples Bank chose the Weave Foundation,” said Peterson. “We are blessed to live in such a giving community.”

ABOUT THE DREAM FOR WEAVE FOUNDATION

Formed in late 2020 in honor of WMSR Radio Sports Director and voice of Coffee County athletics Dennis Weaver, the Dream for Weave Foundation aims to help athletes in Coffee County.

Over the first three years of existence, the foundation has contributed over $40,000 in the form of athletic scholarships and assistance to athletes who needed help purchasing equipment or financing required camps and fees to play the sports they desire.

In 2022, in conjunction with Thunder Radio, the foundation hosted the first ever Thundies Sports Awards, recognizing over 30 athletes in the Coffee County Community for their excellence in athletics and giving out $13,000 in hard-earned scholarships to athletes on their way to college and/or technical school after graduating from Central High School. The 2023 Thundies grew to include over 40 athletes and $23,000 in scholarships.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

You can contribute to the foundation by mailing checks to:

Dream for Weave Foundation

1030 Oakdale St.

Manchester, TN. 37355

Or click here to contribute with your debit/credit card.

The Dream for Weave Foundation is a 501c3 organization.