Penny Diane O’Dare

Penny Diane O’Dare of Manchester passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at her home at the age of 50. Penny was born in Harvey, IL to the late Randell Thomas, and Pamela Forberg Thomas who survives. Penny worked as an accounting specialist for CFC Recycling during her life, and was a member of the Original Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her four children, Andrew, Brittany, Courtney, and Christopher O’Dare; one brother, Brandon Thomas (Amanda); one sister, Tina Parker (Jon); and five grandchildren, Xander, Aarin, Axel, Isaiah, and Loki. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at 1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Ratliff officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

