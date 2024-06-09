Connect with us

Obituaries

Penny Diane Hill

Published

Penny Diane Hill, age 64, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Manchester.

Penny was born in Coffee Co., TN to her late parents Frank Riley Hill and Dorothy Crosslin Hill. She was a 1978 graduate of Coffee County High School and started her career in the textile industry in a factory. Penny then went on to work in housekeeping and waitressing,  eventually working her way up as a dietary manager. In her free time, she enjoyed going to the beach and being outdoors. Penny cherished her grandchildren and sacrificed so much of her time to support them. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Jerry Ray Messick; son, Jerry Lane Messick; brothers, Johnnie and Frankie Hill; step-father, Floyd Hawkins.

Penny is survived by significant other, Darrell Cheek; daughter, Wanda Arlene Tucker; brothers, Jason (Tammy) Hawkins and Randy Hill; sister, Monica Housand; her beautiful grandchildren, Autumn Barber, Guinavier Taylor, and Carma Tucker.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN, with a celebration of life service beginning at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hill family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

