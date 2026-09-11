Peggy Sue Green

Peggy S. Green, of Tullahoma, Tennessee has gone on to be with her Lord and Savior September 6. 2026. She was born on November 24, 1959, to the late Alfred and Lucille Walker.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 1:00 PM from the Chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Mount Garner Cemetery in Decherd, Tennessee. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Peggy leaves behind her daughter, Kelly Price (John); her grandchildren, Alexandra Price (Alexander), Joshua Cantrell (Ameria), Austin Cantrell, and Abbigayle Myers (Aaron); and her great-granddaughter, Christina. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Walker; her sisters-in-law Teresa Walker and Terrie Schaal, and many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Lucille Walker; her sister, Debbie McMillan; and her brothers, Wayne Walker, and Rickey Walker.

A funeral service celebrating Peggy’s life will be held on September 13, 2026. Visitation will be 11-1 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Mount Garner Cemetery in Decherd, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Peggy Green.