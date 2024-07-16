Peach Festival at Neal Creek Retreat Set For July 20

Preparations are in full swing for the inaugural Peach Festival at Neal Creek Retreat. A Pick-TN approved orchard, the Peach Festival will take place 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., July 20 at 322 Neal Road, Belvidere, TN 37306.

In partnership with Summit Hill Adventures of Shelbyville, the event will feature a petting zoo, food trucks, craft vendors, a massage therapist and chiropractor. Music will be provided by Final Cross, a local bluegrass/gospel band.

The lineup of vendors includes Arly Crafts, Lucky Penny Patch, Sissy’s Sweet Shop, Kristi’s Kreations, Hillbilly Q, Steele Massage, Kirby’s Confections, and Dr. Christopher Rynd, among many others.

Participating vendors are preparing peach-themed treats, and Neal Creek Retreat will serve homemade peach ice cream. Additionally, special seasoned peach wood will be available for sale, ideal for smoking fish, poultry, and pork.





For more information, visit https://www.nealcreekretreat.com/events.