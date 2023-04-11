Pauline Woodard Wagster left her earthly life on Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a brief illness. She was born on June 4, 1930 in Bedford County to William Ollie and Allie Bertie Woodard. She grew up a quiet country girl during the depression years, graduating from Shelbyville High School in 1948 as valedictorian of her senior class. She is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Wagster, brother, Marvin Woodard, sisters, Arine Andrews, Rachel Blaise and Jean Brown. She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and attended West End Baptist Church.

She and Doyle met just before he was drafted into the army to serve overseas in the Korean Conflict. Their courtship was by letter while he served there and they were married when he returned in February, 1952. They settled in Moore County and began farming corn and tobacco. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothing for herself and her two daughters. She also made drapery for her home and enjoyed any kind of handwork involving a needle and thread. They moved to Tullahoma in 1967 for Doyle to be closer to his job at Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) and she worked as a seamstress for the public from her home while raising the girls. After they were grown, she was employed at Hancock Fabrics where she was a trusted and valued employee. She participated in making garment models for the store and as a participant in their fashion shows. She was a member of the Normandy Home Demonstration Club and served as Treasurer. She and Doyle traveled the world as empty-nesters. They welcomed four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her happiest times were with her family, cooking dinner for birthdays and holidays when they gathered in her home.

She is survived by daughters, Rhonda (David) Uselton, Estill Springs and Cheryl (Lee) Wright, Franklin. Four grandchildren, Dustin (Shanna) Boss, Estill Springs; Shawn (Ashley) Boss, Murfreesboro; Eric (Samantha) Wright, Spring Hill; and Elaine Wright (Bill) Good, Lansing MI; and 3 great-grandchildren, Lucy, Sophie and Madelyn Boss.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Morning Pointe Assisted Living nurses and staff, the Gentiva Hospice nurses and staff and caregiver, Charley Jarvis and gratitude for granddaughter-in-law, Shanna, and the bond they shared.

Mama’s quote: “Redbird, redbird, run to the right; hope I see my sweetheart tonight”

Graveside services are scheduled on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 3 PM at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Dale Grosch and Bro. Carl Roberts officiating.

