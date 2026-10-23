Pauline N Bonner

Pauline Nunley Bonner, age 95, of Morrison, TN, passed from this life Sunday, October 18, 2026, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Bonner was born in Altamont, TN, to her late parents Webster Nunley and Mamie Lee Givens Nunley. She was a member of Campground Baptist Church. Mrs. Bonner was a homemaker for most of her life and also worked at PCA for a time. Mrs. Bonner enjoyed gardening, going to family get-togethers, and loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. She was also a great cook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Billy Cameron Myers and Wayne Bonner; siblings, Paul Silas Nunley, Leo Nunley, Webster Nunley, JB Nunley, Willie Mae Parks, Mary Lee Sanders, David Nunley, and Randall Nunley.

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Mrs. Bonner is survived by a son, Wayne Michael Bonner (Monica); daughters, Maxine Myers, Rebecca Lynn Scott, Mary Ann Hokirk (Richard), and Wilma Sue Wolf; grandchildren, Joey Brent Goodman (Crystal), Jennifer Alley (Paul), Jaysa Lee Hill (James), Rachel Bright (Josh), Andrew Henley, Courtney Hutchison (Brent), Brianna Wolf, Erica Leslie (Warren), Stacey Lester (Marty), James Reed; 24 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Pelham.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bonner family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com